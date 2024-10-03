Phl defense sorely lacking — Gibo

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. on Thursday emphasized the urgent need to enhance the Philippines’ defense capabilities, particularly in maritime operations.

Teodoro reiterated the government’s efforts to improve the country’s defense posture during the Blue Economy Annual Trade and Conference (BEACON) Expo 2024 at the SMX Convention Center this week.

In his remarks, Teodoro noted that the Philippine Navy is transforming into a “true Blue Water Navy” — a force capable of safeguarding Filipino seafarers and enforcing international maritime laws within the country’s territorial waters.

“We are enhancing their skill sets and broadening their horizons to become a true Blue Water Navy — not for waging offensive operations, but for the sole purpose of protecting two things: enforcing international norms on the high seas and safeguarding Filipino citizens and assets under the Philippine flag in the sea lanes wherever they may be found,” he said.

Teodoro also advocated for “fair economic practices and the elimination of substandard goods that harm local industries,” stressing the importance of attracting foreign direct investment to strengthen the nation’s defense initiatives.

He said the Department of National Defense is exploring broader security strategies needed “to safeguard supply chains and infrastructure” amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Additionally, he highlighted the need for a strategic focus on building resilient infrastructure and minimizing the impact of climate change on vulnerable regions.

Teodoro challenged key maritime organizations to establish timelines for enhancing maritime and archipelagic awareness, including teaching essential concepts about the country’s entitlements, environmental protection, and the importance of open and free markets to ensure resilient supply chains.

“The political will of our leaders to do what is necessary is there. However, we must make the public feel that they will benefit to strengthen the collective political will to invest time, resources, and sometimes endure challenges to gain a strategic advantage in building our new economy,” he urged the maritime sector.

The BEACON Expo 2024, organized by the Maritime League in partnership with the Department of National Defense and other government agencies, brought together key industry players, government officials and experts.

Running from 30 September to 2 October, the expo showcased advancements in maritime industries crucial to the nation’s economic and defense interests and aims to enhance the country’s maritime capabilities through innovations and partnerships.