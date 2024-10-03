Persisting menace

Hazing, an initiation ritual employed by many fraternities in the Philippines, has long been a controversial practice. Despite numerous efforts to curb its prevalence, hazing continues to claim lives, leaving an indelible stain on the country’s educational institutions and raising questions about the effectiveness of existing laws.

The recent death of a student in Nueva Ecija due to hazing, coupled with the court ruling in the high-profile Atio Castillo case, has once again brought the issue to the forefront of public discourse, demanding urgent action.

Hazing is often justified by its proponents as a means to foster brotherhood, instill loyalty, and test the mettle of new recruits. Fraternities, especially at prestigious universities, have historically used this practice as a form of bonding and tradition.

However, hazing often spirals into violent, humiliating, and even fatal acts. The secrecy surrounding these rituals further exacerbates the situation, as victims are often too scared to report the abuse, while witnesses remain silent out of loyalty or fear of retaliation.

In many cases, hazing rituals involve physical beatings, mental and emotional abuse, forced consumption of alcohol or harmful substances, and degrading activities meant to “break” the initiate. What was once intended as a rite of passage has mutated into a dangerous and deadly tradition that continues to evade meaningful reform.

Republic Act 11053, also known as the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, was enacted following the death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, a law student at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) who died in 2017 during the initiation rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity.

The law aims to prevent hazing and penalize those involved in such practice. It provides for stiffer penalties, including life imprisonment, for those found guilty of hazing resulting in death.

However, despite the passage of this law, incidents of hazing have not abated. The recent death in Nueva Ecija is yet another grim reminder of its ineffectiveness in deterring violent initiation rites.

Critics argue that while the law is comprehensive on paper, its implementation remains weak. Fraternities continue to operate in secrecy, and hazing incidents often go unreported, making it difficult for authorities to enforce the law effectively.

The conviction of some members of the Aegis Juris fraternity in the Atio Castillo case represents a significant milestone in the fight against hazing. The court’s decision sends a strong message that perpetrators will be held accountable. However, for the families of hazing victims, justice is bittersweet, as it comes only after a life has been lost.

As in previous cases, the victim’s family is left to pick up the pieces, demanding justice while grappling with unimaginable grief. This incident underscores the urgent need for a cultural shift in how fraternities perceive initiation rites. The glorification of violence as a test of loyalty must be replaced with practices that promote genuine camaraderie, respect, and solidarity.

Addressing hazing requires more than just punitive measures. While the Anti-Hazing Act remains a crucial tool in curbing the practice, it must be accompanied by preventive strategies.

Schools and universities should foster a culture of openness, where students feel safe to report incidents without fear of reprisal. Educational campaigns that highlight the dangers of hazing and promote alternative forms of initiation must be implemented.

Moreover, fraternity members and alumni must take responsibility for transforming their organizations from within. By rejecting violent initiation rituals and embracing positive, non-violent practices, fraternities can retain their traditions without compromising the safety and well-being of their members.

Until a fundamental shift occurs in how fraternities and society as a whole view initiation rites, hazing will continue to claim lives and destroy families. It is time to end this deadly tradition once and for all.