Partylist group unfazed by Comelec ruling

Undeterred by the Commission on Elections rejection, the ATING GURO-Teachers Dignity Crusade PartyList (ATING GURO-TDC) announced that it will proceed with filing its Certificate of Nomination and Certificate of Acceptance of Nomination for its 10 nominees.

The party draws strength from precedents set by the Supreme Court in similar cases, firmly believing that the high court will rectify what they see as an injustice.

Their appeal, submitted on 30 August, seeks to overturn Comelec’s decision, which they described as unfounded. ATING GURO-TDC remains committed to securing the recognition they believe is rightfully theirs. The Comelec rejected the party’s registration on 2 August 2024, citing technicalities that the party claims were immediately addressed in compliance with the poll body’s instructions.

ATING GURO-TDC insisted that these issues should not undermine their legitimacy as a party representing teachers and education workers.

JR Dona, secretary-general of ATING GURO-TDC and its first nominee, emphasized that the party had fully complied with all of Comelec’s demands and denounced the commissions disregard for their efforts.

He underscored the party’s long-standing commitment to advocating for the rights of teachers and employees, a mission they have pursued for over a decade.

“Teachers and workers in the education sector know without a doubt that ATING GURO-TDC is a genuine advocate. We have consistently fought for their concerns, and our presence has been both visible and deeply felt,” said Dona, a teacher at St. Scholastica’s College in Manila.

The party criticized Comelec’s focus on minor technicalities, arguing that the commission ignored more important substantive issues.

In its 2 August ruling, the poll body cited deficiencies as the reason for rejecting ATING GURO-TDCs accreditation, but the party maintains that these were already resolved.

“We are committed to restoring partylist representation to the people, to the marginalized. Traditional politicians, political dynasties, and billionaires have long hijacked this constitutional mandate. It is appalling that Comelec allows questionable partylist groups with dubious foundations and advocacies, some even named after popular TV shows or characters to participate, while denying usa legitimate organization of retired and active teachers and education workers,” Dona said.

ATING GURO-TDC is fielding Juanito Dona Jr., a grade school teacher from St. Scholastica’s College, Manila, and the party’s secretary-general; Raquel Castillo, an NGO worker advocating for lifelong learning; Jose Mario De Vega, a professor of social sciences at the National University; Arsenio Jallorina, the party chairman, a retired principal from the Manila Division, and former president of the Manila Public School Teachers Association; Rodrigo Guarino, a teacher in private schools in Quezon City and Rizal; Emelando Arevalo, a retired division supervisor from the Caloocan City Division; Felixita Estoesta, a retired teacher from Caloocan City; Alvin Calamba, the partys PIO and spouse of a public school teacher from Las Piñas City; Nida Sinlao, a retired teacher from Navotas City and former president of the Association of Public Elementary School Teachers of Navotas; and Mauro de Guzman, a church-based paralegal educator for teachers’ and workers’ rights.

The group is set to submit its list of nominees on Friday, 4 October, as part of its continued efforts to secure a place in the upcoming elections.