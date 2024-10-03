PAL inaugurates Manila-Seattle route

The Lucio Tan Group, the government, industry partners, and Philippine Airlines officials assembled at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 to mark the official launch of the flag carrier’s brand-new Manila-Seattle route.

On 2 October, the 370-seater dual-class Boeing 777 flight PR124 bound for Seattle, USA, carrying 322 passengers, departed Manila at NAIA Terminal 1.

Among the personalities at the ceremonial ribbon cutting before the maiden journey were Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eric Jose C. Ines, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) general manager Angelito Alvarez, Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Sharlene Batin, PAL Holdings Inc. president and COO Lucio C. Tan III, PAL director Sheila Tan-Pascual, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, PAL OIC EVP, General Counsel, Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez, and PAL president and COO, Capt. Stanley K. Ng.