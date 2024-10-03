P50-M road to boost connectivity for Albay farmers

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced on Tuesday that more than 700 farmers and residents from two barangays in Polangui are set to benefit from easier access to the town center following the inauguration of a P50-million farm-to-market road (FMR) in Barangay Itaran.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Patricia T. Rastrullo of Albay said the newly constructed FMR, was funded by the Agrarian Reform Fund, that will serve 203 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and 502 other potential beneficiaries who cultivate a combined area of 302.4 hectares.

Rastrullo explained that the 2.5-kilometer concrete road connects Barangay Itaran to Sitio San Luis in Barangay Lourdes, underscoring the government's commitment, under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and DAR Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III, in improving the livelihoods of farmers nationwide.

“This infrastructure development brings both social and economic benefits to rural communities, facilitating easier access to essential farm inputs and reducing transport costs for support activities,” Rastrullo said.

The project was spearheaded by the local government of Polangui, led by Mayor Raymond Adrian E. Salceda, who congratulated the residents of Barangay Itaran and thanked Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda of the 2nd District of Albay for his vital role in securing the project’s approval. He also expressed gratitude to the Reyes family for allowing the road to pass through their property.

Barangay Itaran Captain Nolito Barquez also shared his appreciation for both DAR and the local government.

"Thank you to everyone. We now have better access to neighboring barangays. We've been eagerly waiting for this to happen. We're truly grateful," Barquez said.