On the lap of luxury at The Mall | NUSTAR

“There’s nothing like it,” they said, in terms of a luxury mall of this scale and level of opulence in the Visayas and Mindanao. I don’t see how that can be disputed. But truth to tell, taken in its entirety, I daresay not even in Manila is there anything that can quite come close to this at the moment. I’m talking about The Mall | NUSTAR within the Gokongwei’s Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI)’s flagship project, the 5-star premier integrated NUSTAR resort in Cebu.

Spanning 9.7 hectares on Kawit Point, South Road Properties, with a view of Cebu’s east coast, the integrated waterfront luxury resort is the first of its kind outside Metro Manila.

Its name inspired by the North Star (Polaris) — the brightest, most visible star in the night sky — NUSTAR, from all apparent angles, is a virtual masterpiece, the result of collaborative work by a design team that includes some of the most exemplary in their field of specialization: HKS Architects, Hirsch Bedner Associates, PIA Interior Co. Ltd., ASYA Design.

Today, this sprawling showpiece of a property, with its remarkable stand-out architecture, is the new star of iconic landmarks in Cebu, and currently, the newest among the country’s — nay, Asia’s — premier luxury leisure destinations.

And among its most luminescent of features is the just completed The Mall | NUSTAR: four levels totaling some 20,000 square meters in which are assembled some of the world’s most prestigious luxury fashion houses including Dior, Givenchy, Gucci, Celine, Ferragamo, Kenzo, Loewe, Bulgari, Saint Lauren, Versace, Montblanc, Off-White, Tory Burch, Burberry, Lacoste, BOSS and Porsche Design.

Louis Vuitton’s 490-sqm store here is inspired by its Place Vendôme Maison in Paris, melding high-class fashion with choice art pieces by noted Cebuano artists like Vito Selma and Daniela Riva whose gorgeous “Navir” adorns a wall of the boutique’s exclusive VIC (Very Important Customer) room.