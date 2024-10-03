‘Next-man-up’ keys UP success

Fostering a “next-man-up” mentality is a key ingredient that has kept University of the Philippines unbeaten in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

Faced with the challenge of playing sans veteran court leader JD Cagulangan against a very dangerous University of Santo Tomas (UST) side, the available Fighting Maroons guards took it upon themselves to step up and plug the hole left by their backcourt general.

Terrence Fortea and Janjan Felicilda did great as relievers to help UP repel the Growling Tigers, 81-70, last Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and close in for the school’s first-ever first round sweep in the Final Four era.

Harold Alarcon, who assumed the role of leader with Cagulangan sitting out after feeling under the weather, praised the backup guards for holding the fort.

“I tried to get Janjan Felicilda, our backup point guard, and Terrence ready. I told them before practice that Maimai (Cagulangan) won’t be around so they need to step up. We talked about it,” Alarcon said, following UP’s sixth win in as many outings.

Gerry Abadiano also played a key role in keeping the Fighting Maroons together in the match that saw them trail by nine points in the second quarter before uncorking a strong second-half storm.

“Gerry and the other veterans also had my back in leading the team,” said Alarcon, who finished with 16 points.

Fortea had 11 points while Felicilda got eight makers and seven boards.

“Janjan and Terrence stepped up and that was big for us. One thing that Coach Gold (Monteverde) reminded the whole team this week is that everybody has to stay ready,” UP deputy Christian Luanzon said.