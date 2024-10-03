New voters breach 7-M mark

The number of new voters has breached the seven million mark, the latest data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed.

A total of 7,436,555 new Filipino voters have registered during the voting registration for 2025 polls which started on 12 February and ended on 30 September.

Of the figure, 3,805,587 were female voters, while 3,360,968 were male voters.

Calabarzon has the highest chunk of new voters with 1,223,159. The region was followed by the National Capital Region with 997,062, and Central Luzon with 834,467.

Meanwhile, the lowest number of new voters were logged in the Cordillera Administrative Region with 111,410.

On the other hand, 9,201 new voters registered at Comelec's main office.