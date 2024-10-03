New immigration chief vows reforms

As its newest commissioner, Atty. Joel Anthony M. Viado was formally welcomed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Since April 2023, Atty. Viado has served as the BI’s deputy commissioner. Prior to this month, he was named the organization’s officer-in-charge. With his appointment, the BI Board of Commissioners now has a total of three members, including Deputy Commissioners Daniel Laogan and Aldwin Alegre.

As a lawyer with extensive knowledge of immigration rules, Atty. Viado restated his support for the enactment of a new immigration law to replace the Philippine Immigration Act, which has been in effect for 84 years and is seen as antiquated, impeding the agency’s modernization efforts.

The New BI chief noted that the new law would not only streamline immigration procedures but also strengthen border security and improve the governance of immigration policies.

“The Bureau is fully supportive of the President’s initiative to prioritize a new immigration law, which will enhance our operations and allow us to serve the public more effectively,” Viado said.

Apart from advocating for legislative modifications, he emphasized the significance of battling corruption in the bureau by automating crucial procedures. They plan to capitalize on the national government’s aggressive ICT initiatives.

Viado has prioritized digital systems under his supervision. The Bureau will continue to engage with the Department of Justice to assure the agency’s improvements.

In order to find inefficiencies and eliminate redundancies, his office will conduct a thorough assessment of the BI’s current policies and processes.

Prior to his appointment, Atty. Viado was a highly skilled lawyer, having worked for multiple international companies engaged in building projects in Europe, Asia, and the US. In the past, he has held positions in the government as a legal counsel for the Presidential Management Staff and in the House of Representatives.

He holds a political science degree from the University of the Philippines, Diliman, as well as a law degree. Viado passed the Philippine Bar in 1999.