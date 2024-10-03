NBI files criminal charges vs. Guo's notary public

Criminal charges has been filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday against dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and five others including a lawyer who notarized her counter-affidavit in the human trafficking case filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

NBI Director Jaime Santiago, in a press briefing, said a complaint for violation of paragraph 2, Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) (falsification by a notary public); Article 172 of the RPC (use of falsified document); Article 183 of the RPC (perjury); and Section 1 of the Presidential Decree 1829 (obstruction of justice) were filed against Guo, notary lawyer Elmer Galicia and four others.

It stemmed from the discrepancies in Guo’s counter-affidavit which she claimed to have signed prior to her escape from the Philippines last 18 July.

But the counter-affidavit notarized by Galicia indicated that it was signed by Guo on 14 August.

She was arrested in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia on 14 September.

Atty. Palmer Mallari, NBI chief of the anti-fraud division, said it was clear based on their investigation that Guo was not in the country when Galicia notarized her counter-affidavit.

He said it was another person who signed for Guo in her counter-affidavit.

Mallari said they based their examination of the sample signatures on original documents they collected from Bamban municipality and the sample specimen signatures affixed on the counter-affidavit.

“After the examination… It was proven that the sample signatures appearing on all those documents as compared to the supposed signature appearing on the counter-affidavit were not written by one and the same person,” Mallari added.

Their findings, Mallari said, showed that it was Guo who signed her counter-affidavit.

However, the NBI has yet to determine who actually signed Guo’s counter-affidavit.

Guo is currently facing trial for qualified human trafficking before the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City and undergoing investigation before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for money laundering in connection with her alleged involvement in the illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in her town.