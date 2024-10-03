NAIA fee adjustments won’t burden travelers — DOTr

Travelers flying to and from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) “won’t necessarily” endure significant increases due to the newly implemented adjustments in airport takeoff and landing fees.

In an interview at the 2nd Aviation Summit hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines on Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista assured that these fee adjustments— governed by the Manila International Airport Authority Administrative Order (AO) No. 1, series of 2024—have been approved by government regulators.

“It's almost double. You know, the rate, the last increase was in 2000. So for the last 24 years, there were no increases in the fees that we charge in the airport,” Bautista explained.

“It won’t necessarily lead to higher fees because the airlines can absorb part of it. The adjustments are for the concessionaire to be able also to recover their investments and spend money for the modernization of the airport,” he added.

Gradual increase

According to the revised AO, airlines operating domestic aircraft weighing up to 50,000 kilos should brace to incur a minimum fee of P15,417.

For aircraft weighing between 50,000 and 100,000 kilos, the minimum landing and takeoff fee is set at P4,817.80, which will increase to P15,417 after a year.

Domestic aircraft over 100,000 kilos will be charged a minimum fee of P10,806, which will rise to P34,617 after one year.

For international air traffic, the minimum landing and takeoff fee for aircraft weighing up to 50,000 kilos is $794.

Aircraft in the 50,000 to 100,000-kilo range will pay a minimum fee of $248.12, which will rise to $15,417 after one year.

For international aircraft over 100,000 kilos, the minimum fee is $557.73, increasing to $1,794 after one year.

Despite fears of airfare price hikes, Bautista reiterated the necessity of these fee adjustments to fund the much-needed rehabilitation and modernization of NAIA.

“There are countries that are collecting higher than the new rates. I think the reason for this is for us to be able to generate revenue, especially the concessionaire, for them to be able to finance the infrastructure requirements to modernize the airport,” he said.

Open to review

To continue upholding passenger rights despite the upcoming changes, Bautista assured that reviewing the adjusted rates is a part of the concession agreement between NNIC and the government.

“Part of the process is a continuing dialogue with the stakeholders. The AO is part of the concession agreement. But, as I mentioned earlier, we can review it. The dialogue with other airlines and stakeholders is important,” Bautista said.

NNIC is investing approximately P144 billion to manage and improve NAIA under a 15-year concession, which can be extended by 10 years, contingent upon meeting key performance targets.