Missing person’s body found in Paoay

The Paoay Search and Rescue team on Thursday found the lifeless body of a missing person, reported since the evening of 30 September.

The body was discovered in the farm fields of Sitio Banitog, Barangay San Roque, Paoay, Ilocos Norte. The Philippine National Police, Philippine Marines, LGU Paoay and the Philippine Coast Guard assisted in the search and retrieval operation.

By 11:50 a.m., the body was recovered and pronounced dead by Dr. Cherry Mae Pamo. The cause of death was confirmed as drowning.