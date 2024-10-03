Marcos honors educators

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led an early celebration for teachers on Thursday. The country is set to celebrate National Teachers’ Day on 5 October 2024.

In an event at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, Marcos paid tribute to nearly 10,000 educators and stakeholders noting their dedication and passion.

“We honor the tremendous efforts that teachers have made over the years,” he said.

“Without your dedication, we would not have a future worth celebrating,” he added.

Marcos underscored the government’s commitment in supporting school teachers, especially in classrooms.

“We are committed to ensuring that you have ample resources to teach—whether by additional materials, reducing non-teaching --- and or reducing non-teaching responsibilities,” he said.

This year, Marcos signed the Implementing Rules and Regulations for Executive Order No. 174 which will bring more opportunities for career advancement and professional development.

“No public school teacher will be retiring as Teacher I anymore,” Marcos stressed.

He added that the government also streamlined career paths for Master Teachers to become public school administrators.

“With this flexibility to move between classroom teaching and school administration, you can grow professionally, explore new roles, and assume leadership positions.”

Under the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, Marcos said the tax-free allowance of P5,000 allotted for teachers that is used for purchasing supplies and materials will be increased to P10,000 in the next school year.

He noted that the increase is not a “financial aid”.

“This makes sure and ensures that you have the tools that are necessary for your effective teaching,” he said.

Marcos added that he also signed Executive Order No. 64 which increased government employee salaries, including teachers and medical allowance worth P7,000.

With this, Marcos aims to foster a more balanced and conducive work environment for public school teachers.

He also vowed that the government will continue improving the quality of education, uphold the rights of teachers, and adapt to the needs of the academic sector.

“To our teachers: Keep shaping our students who will not only face the uncertainties of today, but will also embrace the opportunities of tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Marcos said his family is deeply connected to teaching as he recalled his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, taught in primary school and his wife, First Lady Liza Marcos now shaping future lawyers in law schools across the country.

Before closing the event's ceremony, Marcos made a sweet gesture in honoring the First Lady by giving her a single-stemmed rose. The First Couple handed out flowers and gifts to selected teachers who represented regions across the country.