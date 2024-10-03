MAPUA TRANSNATIONAL EDUCATION PROGRAM WITH ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

Mapua University has launched its first Commission on Higher Education (CHED)-approved transnational education program in collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU). During a media roundtable discussion at the Mapua Campus in Makati on Thursday, 3 October 2024, Dr. Dodjie Maestrecampo, President and CEO of Mapua University, and Dr. Bonifacio Doma Jr., Executive Director of the Mapua University Partnership, discussed the partnership, which aims to expand the accessibility of foreign education for Filipino students. The program will allow students to transfer to an ASU campus in the United States for one year or complete their degree through ASU’s online education platform.











