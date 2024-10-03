Manila Ecommerce Center seen

A new landmark is set to rise in the heart of Manila, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and amenities for entrepreneurs with the proposed Manila Ecommerce Center (MEC).

The MEC is a 16-story building strategically located near iconic landmarks like Malacañang Palace, Manila City Hall and the University Belt.

Designed to cater to businesses, international corporations, embassies, consulates, and venture capital firms, the MEC boasts premium commercial spaces, a glass lobby, private office terraces, seven elevator units and easy accessibility via public transportation.

Beyond office spaces, the MEC offers a range of amenities, including event spaces, a commercial area for restaurants, a gym, a fitness gym and a lounge for visitors. Ample parking is also available for both tenants and clients.

"We aim to contribute to the strengthening of e-commerce in Manila by creating a unique blend of space and functionality for online businesses," said MEC chief operating officer Simon Tan, a key figure behind the project.

"This is not just about this project but our vision of a thriving, innovative future in e-commerce," he added.

The Manila Ecommerce Center is expected to be completed by June 2025.