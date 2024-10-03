Malabon mayor seeks fresh term

Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval on Thursday has filed her Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) for the 2025 midterm elections as she is eyeing for another term to continue different projects for the Malabueños.

After filing her CoC, Sandoval showcased her housing projects and financial aid to parents, and persons with disabilities in her reelection bid.

“I want to continue the projects and the benefits that have helped many citizens of Malabon City,” Sandoval said, who was accompanied by her husband, Ricky Sandoval, who is vying to represent the city’s lone district.

On Wednesday, Sandoval humorously remarked that this would be the first time he has a mayor he can consider an ally.

She is the first female mayor of Malabon City. Before being a mayor, she was the city’s vice mayor from 2013 to 2019.

Sandoval will be joined by the city’s second district councilor, Edward Nolasco, who will run as vice mayor.