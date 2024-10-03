Lady Strikers strike anew, stalk leaders

Bacoor hammered a 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 15-3 win over Biñan Tatak Gel to stay within striking distance from league leaders in Round 2 of the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Season 1 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Cyrille Joie Alemaniana led the scoring parade for the Lady Strikers, who pulled away in the deciding set to seal the victory in this regional volleyball tourney founded by Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League chairman and former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Alemaniana fired 21 points while drawing ample support from Winnie Bedana, Jemalyn Menor and Shaila Allaine Omipon, who supplied the offensive firepower after delivering 15, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

With the win, Bacoor tightened its grip on the third spot with an 8-2 slate behind Quezon and Rizal, who fashion 10-1 and 9-3 slates.

Bacoor used to be the champion of the league’s first edition but is getting a serious challenge when it shifted to the home-and-away format. Quezon, for one, is among those who are threatening to win the crown after winning its first nine games before losing to Biñan.

Unfortunately for the Tatak Gel, they couldn’t sustain their momentum despite sizzling early with an 8-4 lead in the opening salvo of the game.

The Lady Strikers, however, struck hard in the deciding set as they displayed relentless attacks while pouncing on the errors of the Tatak Gel for a 5-0 lead.

Bacoor sustained its momentum and jacked up the cushion, 10-2, until sealing the win, thanks to the solid attacking of Alemaniana and Bedana.

May Ann Nuique and Erika Jin Deloria showed the way with 16 points apiece for the Volley Angels, who slid to 6-5 at fourth place of this nine-team field organized by the Volleyball Masters of the Philippines.