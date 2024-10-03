Lady Bulldogs start 3-peat bid

National University (NU) brings its international experience to its campaign for an extended reign in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

The defending champions, unbeaten in the past two editions of the tournament, begin their three-peat-bid against Ateneo de Manila University in Pool A today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Action fires off at 6 p.m. to cap off a triple-bill playdate, kicking off with the 1 p.m. Pool B clash between University of the East and debuting University of Perpetual Help System Dalta at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, Arellano University seeks a second straight win at 3:30 p.m. in Pool A against San Beda University.

Still, all eyes will be on the Lady Bulldogs as they try to complete a season sweep after ruling the National Invitationals last July.

Parading an intact lineup led by SSL ambassador Bella Belen, reigning tournament Most Valuable Player Alyssa Solomon, top setter Lams Lamina and Arah Panique, NU remains as title favorite in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

The Lady Bulldogs have not dropped a single game in all 24 matches of the three competitions they joined in the SSL since 2022.

NU, under new coach Sherwin Meneses is fresh from representing the country in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand, finishing sixth in the eight-team field.

Despite overwhelming odds, the Blue Eagles are determined to pull off an upset following their thrilling reverse sweep over the Red Spikers, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-7, last Saturday.

The Lady Warriors, on the other hand, turned back Lyceum of the Philippines University, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 25-14, last Friday behind the 20-point outing of Jelai Gajero.