Lacuna, Servo file candidacies

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed confidence on winning the 2025 midterm elections as she and Vice Mayor Yul Servo filed their Certificates of Candidacy (CoCs) together at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) satellite office at the SM Cinema 12 in SM Manila on Thursday.

Lacuna and Servo assured that their tandem will continue serving under the principle of good and honest governance that is centered on the delivery of more basic services for the needy sectors, especially the senior citizens.”

“We will definitely win... We will not engage in mudslinging because our parents did not raise us to destroy other people,” Lacuna said.

After filing their CoCs, Lacuna and Servo accompanied their candidates for councilor in the different districts of Manila who chose the same date and time to file their CoCs

— among them Bong Marzan, brother of former city administrator Jay Marzan, who will run for fourth district councilor.

Lacuna said she and Servo hope to continue the centerpiece program of their administration, the social amelioration program or SAP which provides monthly financial assistance to senior citizens, solo parents, persons and minors with disability and university students from the two city-run colleges.

Before filing, Lacuna and Servo joined an event at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall where throngs of supporters gathered to express their all-out backing for the tandem, some as early as 6 a.m.

It was learned that the Honey-Yul supporters, all clad in blue, were already at the venue as early as five hours ahead of the duo’s scheduled filing of the CoCs.