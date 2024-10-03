Klimala spoils Daizo homecoming

A brace by Patryk Klimala in the second half lifted Sydney FC past Kaya FC - Iloilo, 4-1, in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two match at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Not only did Sydney notch its second win of the competition, it also ruined the first home game of Japanese forward Daizo Horikoshi, who returned to Kaya last September.

Klimala, a former Major League Soccer and Celtic FC striker, scored in 59th and 63rd minutes of the game to break the 1-1 deadlock.

Nathan Amanatidis put on the finishing touches for Sydney after scoring a goal in the 90+5 minute.