Kababaihan unveils #WagPo campaign

Rape and sexual abuse remain among the most pervasive crimes in the country today, with nearly 9,400 rape cases reported last year—averaging almost 26 incidents daily, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Additionally, data from the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicate that over 20,800 rape cases were filed in 2023, with nearly 10,000 recorded this year alone. These statistics do not account for the numerous incidents that go unreported.

The situation is even more dire when it comes to the sexual abuse of children. The National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children (NBS-VAC) revealed that 21.5 percent of respondents, or one in five children, have experienced sexual abuse.

According to the Cameleon Association, an international organization addressing sexual violence against children, approximately seven million children are sexually abused in the Philippines each year.

Kababaihan, a newly formed organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity in governance and championing women’s rights, has kicked off the #WagPo campaign with its first event during the DOJ Action Center (DOJAC) Lecture Series at San Sebastian College of Law last 30 September 2024.

The initiative calls on the country’s future lawyers to take an active role in preventing and addressing rape and sexual violence by empowering individuals to speak out against perpetrators. The campaign aspires to spark a nationwide movement that confronts and condemns the alarming normalization of rape and sexual violence in the Philippines.

The #WagPo campaign released a powerful video.

The video depicts a young girl playing the traditional Filipino game ‘Langit, Lupa’ with her friends. As the children scatter to their respective bases, the mood shifts from playful to ominous. The camera focuses on the girl’s terrified expression before capturing her scream of “Wag Po.”

The scene then shifts to a moving swing, with the girl’s shorts lying on the ground. This poignant video underscores how easily children can become victims of sexual abuse and violence, highlighting their vulnerability and the exploitation of their innocence. Often, these children are unaware of the abuse they have suffered.

The #WagPo campaign urges everyone to break the cycle of abuse by empowering individuals to take action against rape and sexual violence.

This initiative underscores the importance of prevention and support while fostering a collective effort to create safer spaces and provide assistance to survivors.