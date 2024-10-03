Jamal Murray leads global campaign for new colorway launch

New Balance launches the latest WRPD Runner colorway exclusively at Foot Locker, with a global campaign featuring 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray.

New Balance and Foot Locker strengthen their influence on youth and sneaker culture through this partnership. The new campaign emphasizes simplicity and the sleek design of the WRPD Runner, offering a clean look that stands out in a world full of distractions.

The WRPD Runner offers a fresh take on a familiar style. Built on a solid foundation, it introduces new, innovative designs while staying true to New Balance’s running heritage. With FuelCell technology, it blends classic running elements with a modern, futuristic twist.

Jamal Murray, known for forging his own path on and off the court, is the perfect fit for the WRPD Runner. A Canadian basketball player for the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets, Murray grew up in Kitchener, Ontario, and became a top point guard and 3-point shooter. After one season with the Kentucky Wildcats, he was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He also played for Canada’s men’s basketball team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The new WRPD Runner colorway in Linen/Sea Salt/Dolce is now available exclusively at select Foot Locker stores.