Hans Sy honored for sustainability leadership at PRA Retailers Awards

Hans Sy, chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime Holdings, has been honored with the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) Outstanding Filipino Retailers President Award, recognizing his innovative leadership in retail development. Presented by the PRA and the Department of Trade and Industry, the award celebrates Filipino retailers excelling in business, sustainability, and innovation.

Under Sy's leadership, SM Prime has embraced innovative practices that push the boundaries of traditional retail. Now operating 86 locations nationwide, the company has transformed the industry by using data analytics to create immersive, customer-tailored mall experiences. Its malls offer more than just shopping, featuring themed events, lifestyle zones, and one-stop government and business centers—setting a new benchmark for modern retail.

“Retail is now more than just business; it is about creating spaces that serve the community, innovate customer experiences, and help Filipinos navigate their everyday lives for a better future,” Sy said.

His leadership has driven the company to innovate in mall design and adopt responsible practices that empower local enterprises, create jobs, and foster sustainable economic growth.

For instance, SM Prime’s Farmers Markets and Start-Up Markets are helping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) reach new customers, showcasing the company’s commitment to empowering communities and fostering business growth. By connecting local farmers, cooperatives, and online sellers with a broader audience, these initiatives demonstrate how SM Prime is leveraging retail as a driver for positive change, even in challenging times.

The company has also embraced environmentally and socially conscious efforts, such as installing 111 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) in 62 SM Supermalls, and continually evolving its commitment to communities through sustainable practices like rooftop solar systems and water recycling facilities. These innovations not only support environmental goals but also ensure SM Prime remains at the forefront of green solutions in the retail industry.

Through these initiatives, SM Prime is transforming retail into a powerful catalyst for progress. By combining business innovation with sustainability and community development, the company distinguishes itself as a leader in shaping the future of the retail sector. Looking ahead, SM Prime remains dedicated to advancing the industry in innovative ways while empowering the communities it serves.