Grace Poe’s son vows to continue mom’s legacy

Outgoing Senator Grace Poe son’s Brian Llamanzares on Thursday vowed to continue mom’s legacy as he filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) as the first nominee of FPJ Partylist.

Banking on her mom’s legacy and her grandfather — the late action star Fernando Poe Jr.’s mass influence — Llamanzares said he consulted with different sectors, such as youth, farmers, fisherfolk and urban poor before running.

Llamanzares’ political background includes being a legislative officer, political officer, and chief-of-staff of her mom.

“I worked for 10 years in the government for the country’s better future,” said Llamanzares. “My mother’s term is coming to an end, it is important that we continue her legislative agenda and FPJ’s dream for the people.”

To recall, the late actor ran for president in 2004 but lost to former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo by over one million votes.

Formerly a foundation, FPJ Panday Bayanihan has helped over 45,000 Filipinos, according to Llamanzares.

“It can’t just be all about dole-outs because there are 150 million Filipino who need help,” Llamanzares said. “We need the right platform, the right law, and a wider machinery so that we can better help the majority.”

Asked why he chose to run under a partylist instead of gunning for a Senate seat, Llamanzares said he does not have enough experience yet.

“I’m still young, I’m just 32 years old. Even if I’m 35 years old now, I think my experience is still not enough,” Llamanzares said. “I think it would be better to start in the Congress and gain experience.”