Gov. Umali eyes reelection in Nueva Ecija

CABANATUAN CITY — Governor Aurelio “Oyie” Umali has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) here, eying for his third term as governor of Nueva Ecija, for the 2025 National and Local Elections.

The filing was done through a representative, accompanied by his brother Gil Raymond “Lemon” Umali who is running for vice governor, while former governor and congresswoman Czarina “Cherry” Domingo-Umali will run as representative anew for the third district.

Vice Governor Anthony Umali has yet to file his COC, but there were unconfirmed reports that he plans to run as mayor of Cabanatuan City.