GLOW UP WITH VITAMIN C

Vitamin C has become one of the most searched skincare ingredients in recent years, with over six billion views on TikTok for #VitaminC. This popularity has made The Body Shop’s newly renovated vitamin C range one of its top-selling skincare lines.

This year, the brand launches the new Vitamin C Glow Boosting Intense Moisturizer, an “intense” moisturizing option. It shares the refreshing citrus scent of the original vitamin C line and features a nourishing, whipped cream texture. After just one use, people noticed their skin looked instantly more radiant and felt hydrated for 48 hours, twice as long as the original Glow Boosting Moisturizer, making it ideal for those with dry skin.

This moisturizer is designed to work with The Body Shop’s Glow Revealing Serum for your best glow. Featuring 10 percent vitamin C, it ranks among the brand’s top 10 Most Loved products. The Vitamin C Glow Boosting Intense Moisturizer hydrates the skin and is clinically proven to reduce dark spots while enhancing luminosity for a more radiant and even skin tone and texture. It contains natural-origin vitamin C from corn and sugarcane, along with bakuchiol and olive-derived squalane.