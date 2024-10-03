GLOW UP WITH VITAMIN C

Vitamin C has become one of the most searched skincare ingredients in recent years, with over six billion views on TikTok for #VitaminC. This popularity has made The Body Shop’s newly renovated vitamin C range one of its top-selling skincare lines.
This year, the brand launches the new Vitamin C Glow Boosting Intense Moisturizer, an “intense” moisturizing option. It shares the refreshing citrus scent of the original vitamin C line and features a nourishing, whipped cream texture. After just one use, people noticed their skin looked instantly more radiant and felt hydrated for 48 hours, twice as long as the original Glow Boosting Moisturizer, making it ideal for those with dry skin.
This moisturizer is designed to work with The Body Shop’s Glow Revealing Serum for your best glow. Featuring 10 percent vitamin C, it ranks among the brand’s top 10 Most Loved products. The Vitamin C Glow Boosting Intense Moisturizer hydrates the skin and is clinically proven to reduce dark spots while enhancing luminosity for a more radiant and even skin tone and texture. It contains natural-origin vitamin C from corn and sugarcane, along with bakuchiol and olive-derived squalane.
Squalane is a highly hydrating ingredient that mimics the skin’s natural oils. Olive-derived squalane is a superior alternative for several reasons. It is produced sustainably and cruelty-free, using byproducts from the olive oil industry, which reduces waste and avoids harvesting from shark liver or other animal sources. This option keeps the skin plump and hydrated while protecting marine life.
Bruno Oliveria, global research and innovation expert at The Body Shop, says: “Our vitamin C range is one of the most popular skincare ranges at The Body Shop and a lot of work went into perfecting this new formula. Users love the overall experience of the formula, including the scent and the richness. The user trials speak for themselves, and we are especially proud to incorporate olive-derived squalane.”
Build the perfect skincare routine with The Body Shop’s new power couple: the Intense Moisturizer and the bestselling Vitamin C Serum. Clinical studies found that after four weeks of using both products, 87 percent of participants reported renewed skin luminosity, 81 percent noticed a more even skin tone, and 93 percent felt their skin was intensely moisturized.
The Body Shop’s new vitamin C collection is available at Body Shop stores and online at www.thebodysbop.com.ph.