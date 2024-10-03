Former Aurora rebels get financial help

BALER, Aurora — Six former rebels were given financial assistance Wednesday as part of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) at the Aurora Trading Center, Sitio Setan, Barangay Calabuanan.

According to Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion acting commander Lt. Col. Aries Quinto, these former New People’s Army rebels received a total of P340 million from Executive Assistant IV Reynante K. Tolentino Jr., Representative of Governor Reynante A. Tolentino.

Quinto expressed his gratitude to the efforts of the E-CLIP provincial committee in helping the FRs rebuild their lives.

“Our FRs significant support is not just a financial boost; it also symbolizes a new beginning and commitment to them for their reintegration into our society, and we hope that they will properly use the assistance given to them. It’s better to invest it in their livelihood businesses to make it much bigger not only for themselves (FRs) but also for the benefit of their families,” Quinto said.

He advised the FRs to use financial assistance in their small businesses to help them sustain their day-to-day needs.

“Don’t waste your opportunity being given by our government to be able to return to the mainstream of society. You will also be part of our territorial defense and will be turned over with the PNP soon; however, we will continue to help and support our FRs,” Quinto said.

On the other hand, the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Aurora Police Provincial Office, Task Force Commander Police Lt. Col. Jun Dela Cruz, lauded the FRs for making the life-changing decision of leaving their former organization and restoring their allegiance to the government.

“This day symbolizes our unity for peace and reconciliation in the government. Let us be united and help each other in maintaining peace and development in the province,” Dela Cruz said.

Executive Assistant Tolentino said that the honorable governor recognizes the efforts of everyone in their sacrifices and hard work, adding that the decision of FRs to abandon violence serves as inspiration in the community.

“The fund given by the government will be used to rebuild the FR’s lives and to recover from the trials that they encountered. We are hoping that they will continue to be role models in peace and unity. Let us help each other towards a brighter future,” Tolentino said.

The E-CLIP provincial committee is composed of the Aurora Police Provincial Office, Religious Leaders, the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Local Government Unit, and the Provincial Government of Aurora led by Gov. Tolentino.