FIGHTING CANCER WITH FASHION

The BDWP is a highly anticipated, high-profile charity event driven by the purpose of supporting the fight against cancer. Last year, we reached a significant milestone, raising nearly P24 million! We always aim to elevate our impact, and this year we added more tables — now 70 at Shangri-La The Fort! Plus, there are new highlights, such as the Hall of Fame Award.

I’ve happily served as an ambassador for over a decade, and this year, I’m extremely proud to have been part of the Selection Committee. Seeing this year’s honorees take the runway with full confidence has been the cherry on top of a fantastic experience. They deserve to be proud of this award.