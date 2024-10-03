FIGHTING CANCER WITH FASHION

Another year, another Best Dressed Women of the Philippines (BDWP) Gala Night to enjoy. This is one of my most anticipated events, and it holds a special place in my heart. I will always support the Philippine Cancer Society, and the fact that my beloved Tita Helen Ong has been behind this event since it started in 2004 makes it even more meaningful.
The BDWP is a highly anticipated, high-profile charity event driven by the purpose of supporting the fight against cancer. Last year, we reached a significant milestone, raising nearly P24 million! We always aim to elevate our impact, and this year we added more tables — now 70 at Shangri-La The Fort! Plus, there are new highlights, such as the Hall of Fame Award.
I’ve happily served as an ambassador for over a decade, and this year, I’m extremely proud to have been part of the Selection Committee. Seeing this year’s honorees take the runway with full confidence has been the cherry on top of a fantastic experience. They deserve to be proud of this award.
With so many gorgeous looks, I came up with my own personal list of Best Dressed! While they may not all be official awardees, they’re stunning and definitely worth a feature in my book.
Another highlight of the gala was the live auction to help raise donations for the Philippine Cancer Society. This year’s art pieces sparked some friendly competition. Ramon Orlina’s works are always coveted, and his latest sculpture sold for P3 million! Meanwhile, Filipino fine art photographer Philip Dizon donated two landscape photos, each raising six-figure amounts for our cause. Our lucky bid winners are surely happy to take home these excellent pieces of Filipino art while supporting a great cause.
Of course, every single person at the gala has something to be proud of. Each one has made a generous donation for entry, and the PCS has wisely reallocated funding this year to maximize what we’ve raised. This meant spending less on things like décor and gifts, allowing us to allocate more towards PCS mobile clinics, medications, surgeries and therapy for patients. However, this didn’t make our gala any less glamorous! Our guests shone brightly, and our intentions even brighter.
The PCS’ mission will continue, and it’s wonderful to know there will always be people willing to help. Thank you for making it possible for us to contribute, Philippine Cancer Society and BDWP! Cheers!