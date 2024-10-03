Explore the ideal mix of lifestyle and investment in Tagaytay's highlands

Tagaytay City, known for its cool climate and scenic views, is emerging as a prime destination for investment and residential development. The area’s appeal as a mountain retreat is drawing both locals and tourists, evidenced by 6 million arrivals in the third quarter of 2023.

This rising appeal has caught the attention of the country's leading property developers, who have launched various commercial and residential projects in Tagaytay City, particularly along the ridge. The area is highly sought after for its prime real estate, featuring a year-round cool climate and stunning views of Taal Lake and Taal Volcano.

SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the residential division of SM Prime—one of Southeast Asia’s largest integrated property developers—has made a significant mark in Tagaytay, helping Filipinos realize their dreams of owning property in this prime destination.

SMDC’s Wind Residences is strategically situated to showcase the city's breathtaking views while providing easy access to major roads, dining options, and activities for nature-loving weekend visitors.

A booming real estate landscape

Tagaytay's economic growth is as impressive as its views. With a revenue of P793 million in 2023, Cavite is ranked among the top five provinces in the country in terms of economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, resilience, and innovation. The most exciting aspect of this is the potential for wealth generation. SMDC’s Tagaytay properties not only offer residents a serene, highland lifestyle but also present exceptional investment opportunities. Unit owners at Wind Residences and its Cool Suites can expect their investments to appreciate significantly over time, with historical trends indicating that real estate values in the area often surpass growth rates in surrounding provinces.

More than just a weekend getaway

Beyond its real estate appeal, Tagaytay boasts a range of attractions and accommodations. Tagaytay Picnic Grove offers picnic areas, a zip line, and horseback riding with views of Taal Lake. People’s Park in the Sky provides panoramic vistas of the lake and surrounding areas. Puzzle Mansion features one of the world’s largest puzzle collections, while Sonya’s Garden provides a serene escape with farm-to-table dining and a charming bed and breakfast for a more intimate experience. Camp Benjamin offers adventure and wellness activities; Taal Heritage Village showcases Spanish colonial architecture, and Tagaytay Highlands offers a luxurious retreat with golf, a spa, and stunning views.

It’s no surprise that all roads are now leading to Tagaytay City and its iconic ridge—a go-to escape for those eager to take a break from lowland living and experience the natural highs of this cool retreat.

Tagaytay beckons with its breathtaking landscapes, unique attractions, and promising real estate opportunities. This highland retreat is a continual source of rejuvenation, offering endless rewards for both the soul and the spirit. Embrace the charm and beauty of Tagaytay, and discover the enriching experiences it has to offer.