DepEd honors public school teachers

The Department of Education (DepEd) has feted the country’s public school teachers during the culmination of the National Teachers’ Month at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara has led the culminating event for this year’s National Teachers’ Day, which was graced by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

The event features a day-long program that includes raffle draws and performances from various artists and celebrities.

“Always remember the significant role our teachers play in the progress of our nation. We count on you to continue prioritizing the welfare of our students,” Angara said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Metrobank Foundation president Aniceto Sobrepena for this wonderful tradition.

“And to our teachers and the whole educational system, express our heartfelt and sincerest gratitude,” Angara said. “One of the things that the President told me when I sat down as the new DepEd Secretary is to take care of our teachers. Let’s love our teachers because they are at the heart of our education system.”

With the theme “Together4Teachers,” this year’s celebration shines a spotlight on the tireless dedication of Filipino educators and underscores their vital role in nation-building.

More than 10,000 participants, including public school teachers, education stakeholders, DepEd officials, and local government representatives from across the country have attended this year’s National Teachers’ Month celebration.

The National Teachers’ Day celebration is in accordance with Republic Act 10743, which officially designates 5 October of each year as National Teachers’ Day.