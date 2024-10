Photos

Camp Karingal turnover

LOOK: National Capital Region Director, NCRPO PMGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., presided over the turnover of command ceremony alongside Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte at Camp Karingal on Tuesday night, 1 October 2024. Police Colonel Melecio Maddatu Buslig Jr. has officially assumed command as the new Acting QCPD District Director, succeeding PBGEN Redrico A. Maranan, who has been appointed as the new Regional Director of PRO3.