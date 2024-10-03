Calajate, Rubio file COCs for Badoc; backed by Marcoses

Joining their lineup for the Sangguniang Bayan race are several incumbents and prominent local leaders, including Romnick James Torralba, Divina Gracia “Denden” Barlahan, Teodoro Calonge, and Tom Kristoffer “Voks” Torralba. Newcomers on their slate include Barangay Captain Bryan Joshua Fernandez, Garreta Senior Kagawad Jake Chua, former SBM Pedro Prieto, and former Federated SK President Wilbert Palar.

The Marcos family continues to exert significant political influence across Ilocos Norte. In addition to their endorsement of Calajate and Rubio, they have thrown their support behind other key candidates in various municipalities across the province, including towns like Paoay, Batac, and San Nicolas.