Calajate, Rubio file COCs for Badoc; backed by Marcoses

Virgilio M. Calajate, alongside his running mate Jayson Rubio, has officially filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for mayor of Badoc, Ilocos Norte, a key municipality in the province. Rubio, the incumbent Sangguniang Bayan Member (SBM), is vying for the vice mayoral post. The team enjoys the backing of the influential Marcos family.
Joining their lineup for the Sangguniang Bayan race are several incumbents and prominent local leaders, including Romnick James Torralba, Divina Gracia “Denden” Barlahan, Teodoro Calonge, and Tom Kristoffer “Voks” Torralba. Newcomers on their slate include Barangay Captain Bryan Joshua Fernandez, Garreta Senior Kagawad Jake Chua, former SBM Pedro Prieto, and former Federated SK President Wilbert Palar.
The Marcos family continues to exert significant political influence across Ilocos Norte. In addition to their endorsement of Calajate and Rubio, they have thrown their support behind other key candidates in various municipalities across the province, including towns like Paoay, Batac, and San Nicolas.
Meanwhile, in Laoag City, expected to be a political battleground, silence lingered in the halls of City Hall, where the COMELEC office is located. No one has filed yet for the major posts of mayor and vice mayor. As for the Sangguniang Panlungsod, only Atty. Jason Perrera has filed as of press time.