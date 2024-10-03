BJMP eyes more PDL graduates

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Thursday said it is seeking more college enrollees and graduates while in detention as it encouraged persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to put emphasis on education in preparation for the time they get their release papers.

At present, the agency has produced 19 graduates of the 425 enrollees in 25 facilities hosting its College Education Behind Bars program. The BJMP has 446 jail facilities across the country.

Recently, the BJMP had a historic breakthrough in its education program where a first-ever graduation event was held at the Quezon City Female Dorm — producing 19 PDLs receiving diplomas in degrees of Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship.

On the other hand, the agency’s Alternative Learning System has a total of 131,312 PDL-beneficiaries in both the elementary and secondary offers.

BJMP spokesperson Supt. Jayrex Bustinera stressed the importance of college education to every PDL as it boosts their morale in looking for a job when they are freed.

Studies show that one of the reasons why inmates tend to return to their old ways once released is the lack of available sources of income being an “ex-detainee.”