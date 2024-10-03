BITING THE BIG APPLE: Knicks land Towns for Randle, DiVincenzo

NEW YORK (AFP) — Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to New York in a three-team National Basketball Association (NBA) trade on Wednesday that sent Julius Randle from the Knicks to the T-Wolves in return.

The three-team deal saw the Knicks also obtain the draft rights to James Nnaji from the Charlotte Hornets while also sending Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick to Minnesota and Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr. and two future second-round picks to Charlotte.

Towns, a seven-foot center, is a four-time NBA All-Star who sparked the T-Wolves into the Western Conference finals last season for the first time in 20 years.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks,” team president Leon Rose said.

“Karl-Anthony brings a skillset that is unique to the game of basketball. He possesses a blend of playmaking, shooting, rebounding and defending that in combination with his size allows him to compete at a level that is rare in this league.”

“Karl-Anthony has demonstrated throughout his career to be a high caliber player and person on and off the court who will complement the type of team and culture we continue to build in New York.”

Towns, 28, has averaged 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocked shots a game over nine NBA seasons, all with the Timberwolves.

“To the Timberwolves Family: Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family,” Towns posted on social media.

“Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and the entire Timberwolves organization for the countless opportunities and experiences. I’ll cherish the friendships I’ve made and the battles we’ve fought together.”