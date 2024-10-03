Bea Alonzo sides with Sarah Lahbati, unfollows Kyline Alcantara 

Amid recent rumors about Sarah Lahbati unfollowing Kyline Alcantara, GMA actress Bea Alonzo took Sarah’s side and allegedly unfollowed the younger actress as well. On Friday morning, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the actresses were no longer on each other’s following lists on social media, with Bea Alonzo no longer following Kyline, although Kyline still follows Bea. A few months ago, Kyline’s closeness to them was noticeable as their bonding moments became more frequent. They may have grown closer due to their shared experiences of recently breaking up with their partners — Sarah with Richard Gutierrez, Bea with Dominic Roque and Kyline with Mavy Legaspi. It’s no wonder netizens were left in shock when they discovered that Sarah and Kyline had unfollowed each other, despite their heartfelt declarations of being “sisters for life.” This sudden turn of events has everyone buzzing, questioning what really happened behind the scenes.

“Sarah Labati at Kyline Alcantara kung hindi nag unfollowan, hindi mababalita (If Sarah Lahbati and Kyline Alcantara didn’t unfollow each other, this wouldn’t be news),” a friend of Ogie Diaz remarked in a recent episode of the comedian’s showbiz update on YouTube.

“Hala, bakit kaya? Sisters pa nga daw sila sa mga captions nila dati (Oh no, I wonder why? They used to call each other sisters in their captions before)” X user @kalynmanuel said.

“Showbiz Chika: So eto na yung GURL na kaaway ng mudra ng twins (So this is the girl who’s in conflict with the mother of the twins). It turns out GURL is being unfollowed by other ‘actress-friends’ because siya pala ang nag-leak ng sensitive ganap sa club hangouts nila (It turns out she’s the one who leaked sensitive details about their club hangouts). Aside from other issues, GURL is feeling sikat (famous) because of fashion week,” X user@GManicurist wrote, referring to Kyline Alcantara as the hot topic.