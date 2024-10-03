Bea Alonzo sides with Sarah Lahbati, unfollows Kyline Alcantara 

Amid recent rumors about Sarah Lahbati unfollowing Kyline Alcantara, GMA actress Bea Alonzo took Sarah’s side and allegedly unfollowed the younger actress as well. On Friday morning, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the actresses were no longer on each other’s following lists on social media, with Bea Alonzo no longer following Kyline, although Kyline still follows Bea. A few months ago, Kyline’s closeness to them was noticeable as their bonding moments became more frequent. They may have grown closer due to their shared experiences of recently breaking up with their partners — Sarah with Richard Gutierrez, Bea with Dominic Roque and Kyline with Mavy Legaspi. It’s no wonder netizens were left in shock when they discovered that Sarah and Kyline had unfollowed each other, despite their heartfelt declarations of being “sisters for life.” This sudden turn of events has everyone buzzing, questioning what really happened behind the scenes.
“Sarah Labati at Kyline Alcantara kung hindi nag unfollowan, hindi mababalita (If Sarah Lahbati and Kyline Alcantara didn’t unfollow each other, this wouldn’t be news),” a friend of Ogie Diaz remarked in a recent episode of the comedian’s showbiz update on YouTube.
“Hala, bakit kaya? Sisters pa nga daw sila sa mga captions nila dati (Oh no, I wonder why? They used to call each other sisters in their captions before)” X user @kalynmanuel said.
“Showbiz Chika: So eto na yung GURL na kaaway ng mudra ng twins (So this is the girl who’s in conflict with the mother of the twins). It turns out GURL is being unfollowed by other ‘actress-friends’ because siya pala ang nag-leak ng sensitive ganap sa club hangouts nila (It turns out she’s the one who leaked sensitive details about their club hangouts). Aside from other issues, GURL is feeling sikat (famous) because of fashion week,” X user@GManicurist wrote, referring to Kyline Alcantara as the hot topic.
New boyfriend? New show?
Kyline once expressed her admiration for her older sisters in the entertainment industry, including Heart Evangelista, saying she aspired to be like them. She found inspiration in their confidence and empowerment, noting how they clearly know what they want in life, which deepened her fondness for them.
Playfully, Kyline called Sarah “Siz,” emphasizing her role as Sarah’s “little sis.” This bond was a cherished part of their relationship, highlighting the close connection they had built over time.
However, netizens began speculating about the sudden distance between them, joking that Kyline’s new focus on a rumored romance with Kobe Paras might be the reason for her decreased interactions with Sarah and Bea.
While nothing is confirmed, the intrigue surrounding their friendships continues to grow.
Netizens have been buzzing with various speculations about their unfollowing, with many suggesting that Bea has sided more with Sarah, citing their long-standing friendship as the reason for the shift. Others have playfully proposed that this drama might just be a promotional tactic for Kyline’s new show.
The former child star returned to her “antagonist” or kontrabida roots as she plays Joanna in GMA 7’s adaptation of the 2009 Korean drama of the same name Shining Inheritance.