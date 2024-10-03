8 Cebu City rivers polluted, says DENR

A study conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (DENR-EMB-7) revealed that eight major waterways in Cebu City are “highly polluted.”

“Changing land-use patterns and a growing population have put a strain on the natural resources,” said the report.

The eight rivers whose waters were sampled in 2023 are Bulacao, Butuanon, Estero de Parian, Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, Lahug, Mahiga and Tejero Creek.

The study recommended measures to consider which include strengthening policies on relocating informal settlers, accelerating the construction of transitional housing for affected communities, clearing illegal structures along river easements, and organizing barangay and residential-based river clean up initiatives.

Also, Cebu City need to strengthen the implementation of ordinances related to river management, particularly proper disposal of wastewater, garbage, domestic waste and septage, enforce stricter regulations on mining and quarry activities, encourage farmers to use organic fertilizers and adopt sustainable farming methods, and encourage businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices such as using biodegradable packaging.

Water testing to monitor water quality were conducted on 17 January, 19 April, 1 August and 29 November in 2023.

DENR-EMB-7 used parameters to assess the health of rivers and develop strategies for improvement.