226 Lebanon Pinoys await repatriation

More than 200 Filipinos in Lebanon are set to be repatriated due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Thursday.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia confirmed that 111 Filipinos were currently awaiting departure from Lebanon, while 115 were in the process of securing exit permits, making a total of 226.

“Once the exit permits are processed, over 200 Filipinos will be ready for evacuation from the country,” Olalia said.

He assured that no Filipinos were hurt in the recent clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

“Our Filipino workers in the area have been evacuated and are staying in safe shelters,” Olalia said.

Currently, Filipinos awaiting repatriation are housed in four designated shelters.

The alert level in Lebanon remains at Level 3, which indicates a voluntary repatriation.

To date, 430 Filipinos and 28 dependents have been repatriated to the Philippines under the coordinated efforts of the DMW and other government agencies.