2 dead, 8 injured due to 'Julian' — NDRRMC

At least two people have died due to the onslaught of typhoon Julian, while eight individuals were hurt, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRMMC) on Thursday.

The two fatalities were reported from the Ilocos Region and the Cordillera Region. Both are still pending validation, according to the NDRRMC.

Eight individuals from Cagayan Valley were confirmed hurt due to the typhoon, while one person from the Cordillera region is still missing.

The affected population climbed to 58,953 families, or 211,000 persons, of which 308 families, or 922 individuals, are temporarily sheltered in 26 evacuation centers.

Ilocos Region remains to have the highest number of affected persons at 132,391, followed by the Cordillera Region and Cagayan Valley at 52,285 and 26,324 respectively.

As of writing, seven seaports are still non-operation, while 33 roads are still impassable.

The typhoon has also damaged 363 houses reported in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Region.

Twenty-nine cities and municipalities were declared under a state of calamity.

Over P21 million worth of assistance has been rolled out to the affected families, as well as P1.3 million worth of aid to local government units and regional agencies in the Ilocos Region.

Agri damage tops P481-M

The typhoon has caused crop losses amounting to P481.27 million, from a volume loss of 19,151 metric tons.

A report from the Agriculture department shows rice production was the hardest hit, resulting in a production loss valued at P348 million, followed by corn with a P35 million cost of damage.

High-value crops, including lowland vegetables and spices, were also destroyed valued at P3 million, while livestock and poultry lost 62 heads worth P470,000.

Likewise, P92 million worth of damages were reported in some irrigation facilities.

The DA said P164 million worth of interventions has been rolled out to the affected farmers.

'Julian’ re-entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 8:00 a.m., Thursday, according to state weather PAGASA. Despite its re-entry, no direct effect is anticipated over the country. It left the PAR region on Tuesday.



As of 5:00 p.m., it has made landfall over southern Taiwan.

