Yulo joins PN reserves

Two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo has officially joined the Philippine Navy reserves as a Petty Officer First Class (PO1), according to Navy spokesperson Commander John Percie Alcos.

Naval Reserve commander, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ferrous Cuison, presided over Yulo’s ceremonial oath-taking at Navy Headquarters on Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

During the event, Cuison delivered a message from Navy Chief Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr., who commended Yulo’s “dedication, discipline, and drive” —qualities that made him a world sports champion.

“Now, you bring those same qualities to the Philippine Navy. We know that when you commit to something, you give it your all. I am confident you will do the same as a reservist, standing alongside men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and uplifting our nation,” Adaci said.

In a heartfelt statement, Yulo expressed his commitment to serving the country beyond sports.

“I am proud to have the privilege of being enlisted in the Philippine Navy Reserve Force, a recognition I never expected in my lifetime. Wearing this Navy uniform fills me with immense pride,” he said.

“With all my heart, I thank the Philippine Navy for this prestigious recognition. I will uphold its core values and inspire today’s youth, showing them that through sports, they too can serve our country,” he added.

In a related note, Ambassador Kazuya Endo of the Japanese Embassy hosted a celebratory dinner on 1 October to honor Yulo.

The event, held at the ambassador’s residence in Makati, was attended by Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion and Senate Committee on Sports member Senator JV G. Ejercito.

During the dinner, Endo presented Yulo with the Ambassador’s Special Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to sports and to Japan-Philippines relations.

In his remarks, Endo praised Yulo’s dedication and hard work in achieving a historic milestone for the Philippines and highlighted Japan’s role in Yulo’s athletic development.

“Cultural exchange and people-to-people ties are fundamental pillars of Japan’s foreign policy,” Endo said. The Embassy of Japan will continue to collaborate with the Philippines to cultivate elite athletes who will represent the country on the international stage.