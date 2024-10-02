YULO HONORED BY JAPAN’S AMBASSADOR

LOOK: Japan's Ambassador to the Philippines, ENDO Kayuza, honored two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Carlos Yulo for his role in strengthening Japan-Philippines relations through sports during a celebratory dinner at the Ambassador's official residence in Forbes Park, Makati, on Tuesday, 1 October 2024. Joining them were the Ambassador's spouse, Akiko Endo, Watanabe Morinari, president of the International Gymnastics Federation, and Cynthia Carrion, president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines. KING RODRIGUEZ











