YULO HONORED BY JAPAN’S AMBASSADOR

LOOK: Japan's Ambassador to the Philippines, ENDO Kayuza, honored two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Carlos Yulo for his role in strengthening Japan-Philippines relations through sports during a celebratory dinner at the Ambassador's official residence in Forbes Park, Makati, on Tuesday, 1 October 2024. Joining them were the Ambassador's spouse, Akiko Endo, Watanabe Morinari, president of the International Gymnastics Federation, and Cynthia Carrion, president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.KING RODRIGUEZ