World Games spots at stake in Puerto Princesa

More than glory and honor, elite paddlers from all over the world, including the host Philippines, will have extra motivation to do well and excel in the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships set from 27 October to 4 November in Puerto Princesa City.

The International Canoe Federation (ICF), the world governing body for the sport, has sanctioned the competition organized by the Philippine Canoe Kayak Federation (PCKF) as the main qualifying meet for the 2025 World Games.

The popular paddling sport will have its debut in the 12th edition of the quadrennial sportsfest for non-Olympic disciplines from 7 to 17 August 2025 in Chengdu, China, making the championships co-organized and backed by the Puerto Princesa City government led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron a must-join event for top global paddlers.

“This world championship is a major qualifier for the World Games next year. The World Games is considered as the Olympics of sports that are not being played in the Summer Olympics,” PCKF president Len Escollante said.

“This is also the first time that dragon boat racing will be played in the World Games so it’s really a big deal to hold it in Puerto Princesa City. A total of 10 countries will qualify in the World Games from this tournament.”

“If a country qualifies, it’s up to its federation to pick the paddlers who will join the World Games next year.”

The former national dragon boat coach said the 10 qualified teams will be based on cumulative times in the mixed team small boat or 10-seater category in the 200, 500 and 2,000-meter races to be held at the Sulu Sea overlooking the well-managed Puerto Princesa Baywalk.