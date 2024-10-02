WHY THESE WORLD-CLASS FILIPINO TALENTS ARE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Crosspoint

A duo of relative newcomers, Zeppi Borromeo and Kei Kurosawa, along with one of the Philippines’ best actors, Carlo Aquino, are not only marquee names but also major characters in the highly anticipated film Crosspoint, a Japanese-Filipino production collaboration between High Road Creatives and Japan’s 034 Production, showcasing Filipino stories. Joining them is Emmy-nominated Japanese actor Takehiro Hira, who made an impressive mark with his performance in the global hit historical series and multiple Emmy winner, Shogun.

Crosspoint follows Manuel Hidalgo (Aquino), a former Filipino celebrity now struggling to survive as an undocumented performer in a Tokyo pub. He meets Shigeru Yamaguchi (Hira), a bankrupt construction company owner. Together, they join forces to catch a wanted serial killer, hoping the bounty will solve their financial woes.

Aquino said, “I can relate a lot to my character Manuel. There was a point in my career when I felt it was going nowhere. Na-wasted na ako. Natapos na ang lahat (I feel wasted. Everything is over). At that time, I already had plans to go to the US. Thankfully, Star Magic never gave up on me. Eventually, I was cast in TV dramas, and that started the career ball rolling again.”

Working with Japanese actor Takehiro Hira, he said, “Talagang nakaka-intimidate. Lalo na nga’t he stands six feet tall (It’s really intimidating, especially since he stands six feet tall). Talagang he fills the room with his height and presence. Pero kapag sa eksena kasi, biglang nagbabago ‘yung feel. Nagiging as Manuel na ako, siya as his character, so nawawala naman ‘yung feeling of intimidation (But when we’re in a scene, the feeling suddenly changes. I become Manuel, and he becomes his character, so the feeling of intimidation goes away).”

Kei Kurosawa, who portrayed Mayuko Yamaguchi, said, “I am a Japanese girl born and raised in the Philippines. My excitement was through the roof when I was told that I clinched the role. I studied how to speak and understand the Japanese language. I even had an accent coach on set because ‘yung character ko, sa Japan talaga lumaki (my character really grew up in Japan), so I needed to be truly authentic in delivering my lines in Nihongo.”

She added, “Being part of Crosspoint is special to me because I feel I get to represent both the Philippines and Japan, and it was a great opportunity. Plus, I get to sing since I am in a band.”

For Zeppi Borromeo, his experience of being part of the movie led him to say, “As an actor, I learned that patience is a virtue. I am proud of the fact that even though Oliver is such a small role, it’s still something to be proud of. I am part of it.”

Award-winning actor Carlo Aquino shared his takeaway from the Donie Ordiales-directed film: “Life will always be ‘life-ing,’ kumbaga, kahit na ano ibato sa iyo na dagok, na punches, kailangan mo tumayo. Okay lang naman masaktan, okay lang naman umiyak, pero tumayo. Labanan mo (so no matter what challenges or punches life throws at you, you need to stand up. It’s okay to get hurt and to cry, but you must stand up and fight back).

“Circumstances can change dramatically at any moment, and Crosspoint delves into the profound ways those changes occur,” Aquino concluded.

Crosspoint will be released in cinemas nationwide on 16 October, with a red-carpet premiere on 10 October at Gateway Mall 2.