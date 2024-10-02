WHY THESE WORLD-CLASS FILIPINO TALENTS ARE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

An artistic collaboration between Filipino and Japanese artists, the bagging of an international award and a motion picture that sheds light on the lives of overseas Filipino workers — these are the major reasons why Star Magic talents are finally in the spotlight they deserve, earning admiration for their world-class talents from both local and international audiences.
Crosspoint
A duo of relative newcomers, Zeppi Borromeo and Kei Kurosawa, along with one of the Philippines’ best actors, Carlo Aquino, are not only marquee names but also major characters in the highly anticipated film Crosspoint, a Japanese-Filipino production collaboration between High Road Creatives and Japan’s 034 Production, showcasing Filipino stories. Joining them is Emmy-nominated Japanese actor Takehiro Hira, who made an impressive mark with his performance in the global hit historical series and multiple Emmy winner, Shogun.
Crosspoint follows Manuel Hidalgo (Aquino), a former Filipino celebrity now struggling to survive as an undocumented performer in a Tokyo pub. He meets Shigeru Yamaguchi (Hira), a bankrupt construction company owner. Together, they join forces to catch a wanted serial killer, hoping the bounty will solve their financial woes.
Aquino said, “I can relate a lot to my character Manuel. There was a point in my career when I felt it was going nowhere. Na-wasted na ako. Natapos na ang lahat (I feel wasted. Everything is over). At that time, I already had plans to go to the US. Thankfully, Star Magic never gave up on me. Eventually, I was cast in TV dramas, and that started the career ball rolling again.”
Working with Japanese actor Takehiro Hira, he said, “Talagang nakaka-intimidate. Lalo na nga’t he stands six feet tall (It’s really intimidating, especially since he stands six feet tall). Talagang he fills the room with his height and presence. Pero kapag sa eksena kasi, biglang nagbabago ‘yung feel. Nagiging as Manuel na ako, siya as his character, so nawawala naman ‘yung feeling of intimidation (But when we’re in a scene, the feeling suddenly changes. I become Manuel, and he becomes his character, so the feeling of intimidation goes away).”
Kei Kurosawa, who portrayed Mayuko Yamaguchi, said, “I am a Japanese girl born and raised in the Philippines. My excitement was through the roof when I was told that I clinched the role. I studied how to speak and understand the Japanese language. I even had an accent coach on set because ‘yung character ko, sa Japan talaga lumaki (my character really grew up in Japan), so I needed to be truly authentic in delivering my lines in Nihongo.”
She added, “Being part of Crosspoint is special to me because I feel I get to represent both the Philippines and Japan, and it was a great opportunity. Plus, I get to sing since I am in a band.”
For Zeppi Borromeo, his experience of being part of the movie led him to say, “As an actor, I learned that patience is a virtue. I am proud of the fact that even though Oliver is such a small role, it’s still something to be proud of. I am part of it.”
Award-winning actor Carlo Aquino shared his takeaway from the Donie Ordiales-directed film: “Life will always be ‘life-ing,’ kumbaga, kahit na ano ibato sa iyo na dagok, na punches, kailangan mo tumayo. Okay lang naman masaktan, okay lang naman umiyak, pero tumayo. Labanan mo (so no matter what challenges or punches life throws at you, you need to stand up. It’s okay to get hurt and to cry, but you must stand up and fight back).
“Circumstances can change dramatically at any moment, and Crosspoint delves into the profound ways those changes occur,” Aquino concluded.
Crosspoint will be released in cinemas nationwide on 16 October, with a red-carpet premiere on 10 October at Gateway Mall 2.
Zoomers international victory
Director Theodore Boborol could not contain his happiness and pride regarding their show Zoomers, which brought home the Best Asian Short-Form Drama/Series trophy from the ContentAsia Awards held recently in Taipei, Taiwan.
“Who would have thought? Kasi we’re supposedly just an online show and mga baguhan pa lahat ang bida (All the leads are still newcomers),” said director Boborol. “And then biglang suddenly, Best Asian Short-Form Series! I feel pride for the creative team, for the directors and for the cast, and I’m hoping that this award will inspire them, that there is no small project or big project. Just put your heart into it, and you will be noticed.”
Basking in the glory of their show’s international award victory were the cast members, including Harvey Bautista, Krystl Ball, Ralph de Leon, Luke Alford and Criza.
The digital youth-oriented series featured a mix of fresh faces and familiar teen actors. Zoomers’ main male lead, Harvey Bautista, known for his time on Goin’ Bulilit, recently took on a special role in Pamilya Sagrado and appeared in High Street, where he portrayed the character of Jiggs.
“I’m very proud of this cast, and for me, it’s still very overwhelming to receive all this attention, which I am not used to,” Bautista said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities that have come my way this year.”
Debuting in the series was Krystl Ball, whose girls’ love story arc with fellow Star Magic artist Kei Kurosawa hooked and intrigued their audience.
“I was really struggling with the script and everything,” Ball said shyly. “I had to ask my classmates for help because I have no experience at all. But, of course, I saw my improvements in my Tagalog, acting, and facial expressions. I’m hoping that in my next project, I’ll be more confident and that I get to play roles other than what I played in the series.”
Another reason why Zoomers aroused curiosity was Ralph de Leon, who in person screamed heartthrob and heartbreaker! He was every inch a fairy tale prince come alive in Zoomers, but in High Street, he portrayed Doctor Kevin, the thorn between Roxie and Archie, characters played by Xyriel Manabat and Elijah Canlas.
“Just being able to bring my real-life experiences as someone who always pressured myself to achieve a lot — it’s a bit therapeutic when I express it through the scenes,” said the fresh prince of Star Magic. “So, it was a great experience,” Ralph stated.
Also receiving good notices in the series were Luke Alford and Criza.
The young actress is the love team of Bautista. As her character Hope and part of a love team, she said, “Super overwhelming kasi knowing na kaming dalawa ni Harvey, ito yung first bida role naming and then may award agad. Sobrang sarap sa feeling and in a way parang nakakapressure din siya (It’s super overwhelming knowing that this is our first lead role, and then we win an award right away. It feels amazing, but in a way, it’s also a bit pressuring).”
Regarding her love team with Harvey, transitioning from reel to real, she said, “Harvey and I see our love team as work. We are both professional in dealing with our pairing. Pinag-uusapan po siempre kung paano mas pahuhusayin pa ang pagiging mag-love team namin. Kung sa magiging kami, wala pong ganun (We always discuss how we can improve our chemistry as a love team. If it were to become something more, there’s nothing like that). We are happy that we get along well as co-actors and friends.’
OFW tribute
Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter LA Santos, alongside screen sweetheart Kira Balinger, starred in the film Maple Leaf Dreams. Directed by Benedict Mique, the movie presents a heartwarming and emotional OFW story, with 80 percent of the film shot on location in Toronto, Canada.
Santos shared about the shooting experience: “Hindi namin makakalimutan yung mga nakasama naming OFW doon sa Canada kasi grabe yung hospitality nila. Grabe yung pagkabait nila talaga (We will never forget the OFWs we met in Canada because their hospitality was incredible. They were so kind to us). They welcomed us and treated us like family.”
LA added, “I know that Maple Leaf Dreams is about OFWs, their experiences, trials and triumphs. Even in a first-world country like Canada, being an OFW is emotionally difficult and exhausting, yet patuloy silang lumalaban (they keep fighting) for their families back home in the Philippines.”
Kira Balinger said the hardest part of playing Molly was, “The emotional journey Molly went through as she searched for a better life, not just for herself but especially for her loved ones.”
She added, “Really wanting to portray the OFW role with honesty and showing her vulnerability — that was the toughest part.”
For their messages to OFWs, LA said, “I’m going to do my best for Macky, to represent you well because that’s all I want as an actor — to give justice to his dreams, pains, and resolutions. I hope I made OFWs happy and moved them through my performance, and Kira’s as well in the movie.”
Balinger shared, “To all our OFWs, people may look down on you, people may discriminate against you, but please always remember that you are some of the strongest, most loving Filipinos we have, and we are so proud of you.”
Maple Leaf Dreams, produced by 7K Entertainment and Loneworld Films, is still showing in cinemas and will also have screenings scheduled in Canada.