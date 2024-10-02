UE pips Ateneo, stays perfect

University of the East (UE) weathered a third-quarter surge before sealing a 70-59 win over Ateneo de Manila University to stay perfect in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 junior high school basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Earlier, University of Santo Tomas (UST) rebounded with a commanding 87-53 victory over the University of the Philippines Integrated School to take solo third in the standings.

Andwele Cabañero spearheaded UST’s bounce-back win with a double-double of 27 points and 17 rebounds with four assists and two steals while Jhon Canapi, the 2024 Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 14U Most Valuable Player, chipped in 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

Fresh off a dominant wire-to-wire victory over inaugural champion National University Nazareth School, the Junior Warriors faced a tougher challenge en route to the victory that puts them a win away from sweeping the first round.

The Blue Eagles challenged the Junior Warriors, especially in the second half, but the Recto-based dribblers stayed composed to secure their sixth straight victory.

“Their composure was tested,” UE coach Andrew Estrella said.

“For me, what happened, it will be very healthy for us. This season, at least we feel different situations that will give us a chance to react and recover from those kinds of runs.”

Leading by as many as 16 points midway through the third quarter, UE saw their advantage dwindle as Ateneo mounted a fierce 13-2 run to cut the lead to just three points, 52-49, heading into the final period.

However, the Junior Warriors responded with a decisive 14-2 counterattack, led by Kiefer Panganiban, Jared Ferreros, Enrico Bungar, and Ethan Oraa, to dash Ateneo’s comeback hopes and remain unblemished.

“I’m happy with the position we’re in right now,” added Estrella, whose wards will be facing Adamson University on Sunday.

“For me, we have to take it one game at a time. We only prepare for the team that we will be facing. Every game demands full preparation for us.”

Bungar led the charge for the Junior Warriors, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while also posting a game-high plus-22 rating in just under 28 minutes of action.

Filipino-Nigerian Goodluck Okebata also contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.