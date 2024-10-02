Traffic enforcer, Marcos 'kin' file for Senate candidacy

A traffic enforcer and an engineer claiming to be the adopted son of Josefa Edralin Marcos filed certificates of candidacy (COC) on Wednesday, 2 October.

Victoriano Inte, 70, was the first to submit his COC on the second day of COC filing.

Inte, a returning senatorial aspirant, said he wants to join the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

"Because of his good administration, that's why I want to join to fulfill progressive and productive government," Inte said.

Inte said he has no political background but is running again because of his objective of helping the Filipino people.

He ran for president in 2022 but was declared a nuisance candidate. He will be running as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Eric Abuyen Negapatan, who prayed before delivering his introductory speech, claimed he was adopted by former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.'s mother Josefa Edralin Marcos who left him an inheritance.

"Bata pa lang ako, sanggol pa lang ako inampon na ko ni Josefa Edralin Marcos. Lahat iniwan sakin ni Doña Josefa, pero nang President na si Bongbong Marcos, ibinigay ko rin sa kanya (I was just a child, I was just a baby when I was adopted by Josefa Edralin Marcos. Doña Josefa left everything to me, but when Bongbong Marcos," Negapatan told the press.