Tourism Promotions Board clinches dual success at IT&CMA Bangkok and TTG Travel Awards 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), has been named Best National Tourism Organization (NTO) in Asia for the second year running at the 33rd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2024. Held on 26 September in Bangkok, Thailand, the prestigious awards ceremony celebrated travel and tourism excellence across the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together top industry leaders.

Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, Chief Operating Officer of the TPB, accepted the award on behalf of the organization, expressing deep appreciation for the recognition and the unwavering support from global travel professionals. "We are incredibly honored and grateful to be recognized as the ‘Best National Tourism Organization’ once again. This award reflects the trust that travel agents worldwide have placed in the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines. Your votes inspire us to continue showcasing the beauty, culture, and potential of our beloved country," said Nograles.