Tourism Promotions Board clinches dual success at IT&CMA Bangkok and TTG Travel Awards 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), has been named Best National Tourism Organization (NTO) in Asia for the second year running at the 33rd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2024. Held on 26 September in Bangkok, Thailand, the prestigious awards ceremony celebrated travel and tourism excellence across the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together top industry leaders.
Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, Chief Operating Officer of the TPB, accepted the award on behalf of the organization, expressing deep appreciation for the recognition and the unwavering support from global travel professionals. "We are incredibly honored and grateful to be recognized as the ‘Best National Tourism Organization’ once again. This award reflects the trust that travel agents worldwide have placed in the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines. Your votes inspire us to continue showcasing the beauty, culture, and potential of our beloved country," said Nograles.
The TPB team celebrated their win at the TTG Travel Awards, which marked the successful conclusion of the IT&CMA event held from 24-26 September 2024. At the event, the TPB, along with a delegation of 21 key players from the Philippine MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, generated PhP1.7B in initial sales leads. This demonstrated strong interest in hosting MICE events in the country. Notably, this year’s Philippine delegation was the largest TPB has led to date.
During the IT&CMA, the TPB highlighted the "MICE Philippines: We Take Your Business to Heart" program, reinforcing the country’s status as a premier MICE destination offering world-class experiences, state-of-the-art facilities, and unmatched hospitality. Nograles emphasized that the program exemplifies the Philippines’ commitment to delivering top-tier service in the MICE sector.
The Philippines has participated in IT&CMA since 1993, consistently positioning the country at the forefront of Asia-Pacific MICE and corporate suppliers. The TPB’s participation underscores its unwavering dedication to promoting the country on the global stage.
“Our commitment to excellence stems from the belief that tourism plays a crucial role in showcasing the essence of the Philippines,” Nograles stated. “This journey is powered by the passion we share with our stakeholders, partners, and communities nationwide. We are determined to nurture partnerships and foster innovation to ensure every visitor experiences the genuine warmth of Filipino hospitality.” She added that the TPB aims to elevate the Philippines as both a premier leisure destination and a thriving hub for MICE and business events.
The TPB’s success at the IT&CMA and TTG Travel Awards is further complemented by Nograles’ recent recognition at the 3rd Impact Awards 2024, where she received the Community Leadership Impact Award and the Environment Stewardship Award for her work in empowering local communities and promoting sustainable tourism development. These honors highlight her dedication to positioning the Philippines as a world-class destination while ensuring that tourism benefits local and indigenous communities through strategic, sustainable initiatives.
Alongside Nograles’ accomplishments, the TTG Travel Awards 2024 also recognized key industry players from the Philippines. Fairmont Makati was named Best Hotel in Manila, Conrad Manila was awarded Best Business Hotel in the Philippines, Okada Manila received Best Meetings and Conventions Hotel in the Philippines, and SMX Convention Center won Best Convention and Exhibition Center in the Philippines.
The TTG Travel Awards, established in 1989, continue to stand as one of the most prestigious accolades in the Asia-Pacific travel industry, recognizing exceptional achievements and celebrating travel suppliers and leaders who contribute to the region’s vibrant and dynamic tourism landscape.