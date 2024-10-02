Topacio welcomes Guanzon motion denial

The announcement that the final legal obstacle in the criminal cases against former COMELEC commissioner Rowena Guanzon has been cleared is met with elation. Atty. Ferdinand Topacio welcomes the news, as the cases will now proceed in court, allowing justice to take its course.

Here's Topacio's full statement:

STATEMENT OF ATTY. FERDINAND TOPACIO, NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE CITIZENS CRIME WATCH (CCW), ON THE DENIAL BY THE OMBUDSMAN OF THE MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION FILED BY FORMER COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS (COMELEC) COMMISSIONER ROWENA GUANZON REGARDING THE CRIMINAL CASES FILED AGAINST HER

"We are elated that the last legal obstacle to the trial of the criminal cases against Ms. Rowena Guanzon has been hurdled, and that the cases will finally be given due course in a court of law.

"While we can no longer comment on the merits of the cases as it is sub judice, suffice it to state that the recent development in the said cases should send a strong signal to ask those in government that they are not above the law, no matter how lofty the position, how right they may think they are, and how high their opinion of their intellectual endowments may be.

"We look forward to prosecuting these cases for the good of the public and in consonance with the advocacy of the Citizens Crime Watch to fight corruption whenever it rears its ugly head."