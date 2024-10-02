Tolentino seeks re-election as Alaminos City councilor, highlights tourism and beauty advocacy

Alaminos City Councilor Apple Joy Bacay Tolentino has officially filed her candidacy for re-election. Having been involved in local governance since 2022, Tolentino previously served as the Executive Assistant for Tourism Affairs, where she actively promoted the city's tourism, including the renowned Hundred Islands.
Aside from her political career, Tolentino is also a former beauty queen, earning the title of Miss Hundred Islands in 2016 and becoming the first runner-up in Miss Asia Global in 2018. Her achievements in pageantry have allowed her to advocate for the promotion of Pangasinan, further emphasizing her commitment to uplifting the province's image through both tourism and public service.