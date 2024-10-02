Tel Aviv shooting, stabbing attacks leave seven dead

JERUSALEM (AFP) — The death toll from a shooting and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv rose to seven after one of the victims succumbed to his wounds overnight, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

“The injured person came to us in a critical condition, suffering from multi-system damage and after doctors fought for his life, they had to pronounce him dead a short while ago,” a statement from Tel Aviv’s Ichilov medical center said.

On Tuesday, Israeli police said six people were killed and 17 others wounded in the attack, which took place near Tel Aviv’s light rail station in Jaffa.

Police said the two assailants, who were in their 20s, were residents of the occupied West Bank.

Police said one of the attackers was shot dead and the other was seriously wounded.

Israeli media identified two of the victims as Israeli citizens Shahar Goldman, 30 and Inbar Segev Vigder, 33.

Palestinian militants have carried out several attacks on Israelis since 7 October, when the Islamist group Hamas attacked southern Israel, sparking war in the Gaza Strip.

At least 26 Israelis, including members of the security forces, have been killed in Palestinian militant attacks during this period, Israeli officials say.

Violence in the West Bank has also surged alongside the war in Gaza.

At least 682 people have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since 7 October, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and its forces regularly make incursions into Palestinian communities, which often result in heavy clashes between Israeli troops and militants.

Tuesday’s attack came as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, sending hundreds of thousands of Israelis into public shelters.

Embassy blasts probed

Meanwhile, Danish police said on Wednesday they were investigating two blasts that went off near the Israeli embassy in the capital Copenhagen.

No one was hurt in the explosions, which occurred overnight in the “immediate proximity” to the Israeli embassy, police spokesperson Jakob Hansen told reporters.

“Nobody was wounded and we are carrying out a preliminary investigation at the scene,” police wrote on social media platform X earlier.

“It’s too early to say if there is a link” between the blasts and the Israeli embassy, Hansen said.

Writing on X, Israel’s ambassador to Denmark David Akov said he was “shocked by the appalling incident near the embassy a few hours ago.”