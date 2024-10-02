Smart, Maya warn vs ‘text hijacking’

PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) and Maya — the country’s leading digital bank — are urging the public to be vigilant against a rise in “text hijacking” scams.

The fraudulent messages impersonate trusted companies like Smart and Maya, tricking victims into clicking on malicious links or revealing personal information.

“Smart and Maya do not send SMS messages with links requesting login credentials, personal information, or account verification,” the companies stressed in a joint statement. “If you receive such a message, it is likely a text hijacking attempt.”

Text hijacking, also known as spoofing, involves scammers using fake cell sites to collect mobile numbers within a specific area. They then push messages directly to users’ devices, bypassing legitimate service providers.

Scammers also manipulate the sender’s name, making the messages appear legitimate and these messages often contain suspicious links that offer fake promotions or prompt users to update their accounts.

To help customers identify legitimate communications, Smart advised users that its official website is https://smart.com.ph/, while Maya directed customers to https://www.maya.ph/ and https://mayabank.ph/.

“We are committed to protecting our customers by continuously raising awareness about these scams and educating them on how to stay safe,” said Cathy Yang, FVP and head of Group Corporate Communications at PLDT and Smart.

“We encourage everyone to be cautious and avoid clicking on suspicious links, no matter how urgent the message seems,” she added.

Both Maya and Smart remain committed to user security and will continue to strengthen their efforts to combat these scams.