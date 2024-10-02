SM Markets and partners unite for sustainable practices

Sustainability as a business practice focuses on addressing current needs while safeguarding resources for future generations. This involves reducing waste, conserving energy, and using resources efficiently to minimize environmental impact and support communities. SM Markets is committed to integrating sustainable practices in collaboration with its partners.

“At SM, our goal is to be a catalyst for responsible development in the communities we serve. We are continually finding ways to be more sustainable in our operations and bring our partners along on this journey,” Jojo Tagbo, SM Supermarket president, said.



Some partners who have already begun their sustainable efforts are Sanicare, Royal Breadhaus, and Under the Sea.

Sanicare: A valued SM Bonus partner

Sanicare is a popular hygiene product founded by Renato Sio in 1996. Its mission is to offer high-quality, chemical-free products to consumers. Sio’s company, Sanitary Care Products Asia Inc., has been an SM supplier partner since 2000.

Sanicare’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its comprehensive environmental and social initiatives. The company sources paper from sustainable tree farms and avoids harmful chemicals in its products, demonstrating a strong dedication to eco-friendly practices.

This dedication extends to their product offerings, including oxo-biodegradable trash bags designed to break down over time and cutlery made from starch, a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic. In partnership with the Haribon Foundation, Sanicare supports tree planting and biodiversity conservation, further contributing to local environmental preservation.

Beyond their environmental efforts, Sanicare also invests in its employees and the local economy, employing over 500 people and offering financial support through savings and loan cooperatives approved by the Central Bank. These initiatives are part of Sanicare’s broader commitment to social responsibility.

